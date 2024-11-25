Parole Examiner Lee Episode 3 Spoilers: Producers Tease Fresh Storyline, New Character Introduction 

Parole Examiner Lee episode 3 will air on tvN on Monday (November 25) at 8:50 pm KST. The producers teased a fresh storyline and new character introduction. According to the production team, the brief appearance of actress Hwang Young Hee as Dong Myung's mother will leave a lasting impression on the viewers.

Young Hee will appear as a new character who runs a restaurant in a remote area. The restaurant business does not go well due to the very little foot traffic. However, the restaurant owner maintains a pleasant smile while serving the customers. The newly released stills show Lee Han Shin and his secretary, Hwang Ji Soon, closely watching Dong Myung's mother while she serves food to the customers.

Han Shin and Ji Soon enjoy a hearty meal at the restaurant. Han Shin grabs the attention of the restaurant owner with his striking looks. Ji Soon shows off his puffy cheeks filled with food. The photos tease the beginning of a new mission for Han Shin and his secretary.

"Episode 3 will introduce new characters and a fresh storyline. Dong Myung's mother and her restaurant will play a vital role in helping Lee Han Shin unravel the case. Although it's a brief appearance, actress Hwang Young Hee made a lasting impression by perfectly capturing the essence of her character. We sincerely thank her for enthusiastically agreeing to this special appearance," the production team shared.

Parole Examiner Lee Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature a tense encounter between Lee Han Shin and Choi Hwa Ran. The parole examiner will visit the notorious loan shark. The newly released stills show Hwa Ran greeting Han Shin with a suspicious look. The parole examiner responds with his trademark smile. According to the production team, the two characters have crossed paths several times.

Parale Examiner Lee, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will return with a new episode on tvN on Monday (November 25) at 8:50 pm KST.