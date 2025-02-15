Trump's Wrath Falls on Associated Press as President Indefinitely Bans Wire Service from White House for Refusing to Accept Gulf of America

The Donald Trump administration on Friday imposed an indefinite ban on the Associated Press from the White House due to the wire service's refusal to change its AP style guide to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," in a bombshell decision.

On Friday, Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich criticized the AP's stance, saying that the decision is "not only divisive but also reveals the Associated Press' commitment to misinformation." Budowich wrote: "While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One."

Banned for Not Following Trump

The White House banned the Associated Press from attending "pooled" events in the Oval Office this week and from Thursday's press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was otherwise open to the broader White House press corps.

During her only briefing of the week on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to call on the AP, which traditionally asks the first question.

On Friday afternoon, the president spoke with reporters in the Oval Office before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. However, both the AP reporter and photographer were denied entry, and the AP journalist stationed at Joint Base Andrews was informed that she would not be permitted to board Air Force One.

Under normal circumstances, the AP would have had access to both the Oval Office Q&A session and the Air Force One flight to West Palm Beach.

No Entry for Those Who Violate Trump's Orders

As one of the permanent wire services, the Associated Press has traditionally been part of the presidential "pool," a group of reporters who follow the president—a practice established after President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

On Tuesday, the AP said that the White House had informed them they would be denied access to an Oval Office event unless they adjusted their editorial standards to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

In response, AP executive editor Julie Pace sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, protesting the decision to exclude the news organization from official events.

As of now, AP has not made any changes to the name, and according to sources, it doesn't have any plans to give in to Trump's orders.