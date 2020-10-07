It was around a few days back that US President Donald Trump was tested positive for coronavirus. Following a treatment that lasted for four days, Trump returned to the White House, where he will continue the treatment. And now, several netizens and adamant Christian believers have started claiming that Donald Trump's upcoming election win could be the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies.

Numeral 7 and Donald Trump

According to Frank Aquila, a guest columnist in the Ceres Courier, there is an eerie numerical link between Donald Trump's life and the Holy Bible. Aquila noted that the number seven is said to signify God's perfection and the phrase 'God Said' has been used 10 times in the Book of Genesis.

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, 700 days before Israel's birth as a nation on May 14, 1948. Interestingly, Trump was 70 years, seven months, and seven days old, when he first entered his office as the United States president. After 70 years of Israel's birth, Trump had controversially acknowledged Jerusalem as the country's capital.

"Exactly seven months after Trump's first full day in office, there was a total solar eclipse over the US continent, a path that was exclusively in the US that has not happened since 1776, the year recognizing the US Declaration of Independence. Trump's birthday is June 14, 1946, which occurred also on a Blood Moon and the midpoint of his first term, January 20, 2019, was also on a Blood Moon. Interestingly, Forbes Magazine ranked Trump the 777th riches person in the world," said Aquila, Express.co.uk reports.

Fulfillment of Biblical Prophecies

Aquila also added that several Biblical prophecies are unfolding in front of the eyes of people, and he claimed that astronomical signs are beyond coincidences.

"God is the ruler of the kingdom of men and has used those imperfect men to fulfill ninety percent of the 1,817 prophesies already fulfilled in the Bible. We are living in a time when ten percent of the remaining prophesies are being fulfilled before our eyes," added Aquila.