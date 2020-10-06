US President Donald Trump has stated that he might be immune to the coronavirus or COVID-19, in a broadcast message after he got out of the hospital. The president got admitted to the hospital on Friday and was treated with antibiotics, steroids, and a string of therapies that are not provided to normal Americans.

He got out of the hospital on Monday evening and in a video filmed at the Blue Room of the White House he claimed that the virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans is not anything to worry about and how might be immune to it due to his apparent quick recovery. He also mentioned that he is aware of the risks of him staying at the White House. In response to the video shared by the president, Democrat Joe Biden posted a tweet that read, "Listen to the scientists."

Trump Claims He Might Be Immune to COVID-19

The US president got admitted to the hospital after he announced him and the First Lady Melania getting infected with the virus on Friday. He was taken to the hospital after he started showing symptoms of the deadly disease and was reportedly having some breathing issues. The US president had always been downplaying the dangers of the virus pandemic and had even mocked Biden for wearing a mask earlier this year. He has also been flouting the social distancing rules and had put the blame for the virus on China.

After the last presidential debate, his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus who was traveling with the president and was not seen wearing a mask. The Trump administration has been continuously facing the wrath of the public for the way it tackled the virus pandemic as the US is still the country with the most number of cases.

With the presidential election a few weeks away and Trump getting out of the hospital, it will be interesting to see what happens with the presidential campaigns in the near future. The virus outbreak has infected more than 35.4 million people globally.