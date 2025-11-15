Trump Withdraws Endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after Infuriating Him by Leaking Epstein Texts

President Trump announced on Friday that he was withdrawing his "support and endorsement" of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, sharply criticizing the Georgia lawmaker as "unhinged" and "out of control." His remarks come as Greene continues to pressure the administration to make public documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump lashed out at Greene in a long Truth Social post, accusing her of having "gone Far Left" and turned into "a ranting lunatic." Greene fired back, sharing screenshots of messages she said she sent Trump, stressing why the Epstein documents matter. She also shared texts with someone identified as "NH," who appears to be the president's aide Natalie Harp.

Cancelled by Trump

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president rattled off a long list of what he called his "Record achievements for our Country," but complained that in recent weeks, all Greene has done is criticize his administration.

"[A]ll I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Trump wrote.

Greene — once one of Trump's most loyal allies — has recently split with him on several issues. She's backed extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies that end Dec. 31 and has been pushing for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Trump claimed Greene started drifting away after he advised her against trying to climb to a higher office.

"It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn't about to get!)," Trump wrote.

Trump also suggested that he was too tired of Greene's repeated complaints and pestering.

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day," he continued.

Trump hinted that he wants a more dependable Republican to challenge Greene in the 2026 primary — and made it clear he'd back that candidate.

"I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support," he wrote, arguing that Greene "has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors."

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The Crack Widens

Greene is one of just four House Republicans who signed a discharge petition spearheaded by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). The move would force a vote on a resolution requiring the Justice Department to release unclassified records tied to the Epstein case.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Epstein scandal as a Democrat-driven "hoax," but on Friday, he said he would still order the DOJ and FBI to look into the financier's ties with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and others to find out what exactly was going on between them and Epstein.

Much like someone reacting to a bad breakup, Greene hit back after Trump cut ties by publishing private text messages she had exchanged with him.

"President Trump just attacked me and lied about me," she wrote on X. "I haven't called him at all, but I did send these text messages today."

In her texts to "DJT," Greene pressed Trump to "check the flight logs from Epstein's plane," insisting that former President Bill Clinton appeared on them "26 times — and Hillary too!" She said she wanted the administration to release the Epstein documents "for the women who were victims" and to investigate whether "Democrat bad guys" were mixed up with Epstein.

"Epstein was the spider that wove the web of the deep state. Lean into it!" she urged him.

In another message to "Natalie," which Greene also shared, she vented that she had defended Trump for years and insisted the Epstein case is "not a hoax."

On X, Greene wrote: "Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files."

Greene alleged Trump made her "an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote" on the discharge petition.

"It's astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level," Greene added.

"I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him," she continued.