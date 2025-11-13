Trump 'Spent Hours With' Virginia Giuffre at Epstein's House, Newly Released Emails Allege, as WH Calls It Politically Motivated 'Smear Campaign'

The White House has revealed that Virginia Giuffre is the Epstein victim who reportedly "spent hours" with Donald Trump, according to a newly released email. The emails, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, show that Epstein mentioned Trump in messages to Maxwell and author Michael Wolff over at least eight years.

In one 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein wrote that "Virginia spent hours at my house with" Trump, though Democrats redacted the victim's name in the release, the Daily Mail reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the release as a politically motivated "smear" campaign, reiterating Giuffre's previous statements that Trump had done nothing wrong.

Dirty Politics Continues

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The "unnamed victim" referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions," Leavitt said in a statement.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, was just 16 when Maxwell allegedly recruited her while she was working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.

Trump kicked Epstein out of the club around October 2007 for "being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," Leavitt said.

In an email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump.. virignia [sic] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there."

Maxwell replied: "I have been thinking about that..."

The full context of Epstein's emails isn't clear. About three years before the messages, he had been jailed in Florida after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor.

The communications were made public after Democrats subpoenaed Epstein's estate earlier this year.

Trump was not involved in sending or receiving any of the emails and has not faced any charges related to Epstein or Maxwell.

In a separate email to Wolff from January 2019, Epstein mentions being kicked out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club. "Trump said he asked me to resign," Epstein wrote, adding, "never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop."

Trump Named Multiple Times

Wolff recorded over 100 hours of conversation with Epstein between roughly 2014 and 2019, describing their interactions as part of a professional collaboration on several book projects, including "Fire and Fury", his account of the first Trump administration.

In another email, Wolff emailed Epstein on December 15, 2015 — the day of a CNN-televised Republican primary debate — with the subject line "heads up."

"I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you–either on air or in scrum afterwards," Wolff wrote to Epstein.

Epstein wrote back, "If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?"

Wolff replied, "I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.

"Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

In July, Trump shared new details about his split from Epstein, saying he banned the financier from Mar-a-Lago for poaching spa employees, including Giuffre.

Speaking aboard Air Force One during a trip to Scotland, Trump said Epstein had hired away workers twice despite warnings, prompting him to declare Epstein "persona non grata."

In a recent interview with attorney Todd Blanche, Maxwell reiterated that Trump "did nothing wrong" and was never involved in Epstein's criminal activities.

The White House is facing ongoing pressure to release Justice Department files related to Epstein.

The House is scheduled to return to Washington on Wednesday to conclude the government shutdown, and a vote on the release of the Epstein files is expected once members are back.