How Did Val Kilmer Die? Star of 'Batman Forever' and 'The Doors' Dies Aged 65 as Tributes Pour In

Val Kilmer, best known for his roles in 'Batman Forever' and 'The Doors', died in Los Angeles, The New York Times reported. He was 65. Kilmer had been fighting throat cancer for several years. However, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said that the cause of death was pneumonia. She said that Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but eventually recovered.

The blonde-haired, baby-faced actor enjoyed a solid run as a leading man in the 1980s and 1990s, known for his volatile reputation. He starred in 'Top Gun', 'Real Genius', 'Willow', 'Heat', and 'The Saint'. Tributes started pouring in from all corners from the moment news of his death broke.

Death of a Star

In 2021, Kilmer made a brief return to the screen in 'Top Gun: Maverick', though he had lost his ability to speak due to his battle with cancer. In 2021, a documentary 'Val' was released, focusing on his life. His son lent his voice for the film, which featured hundreds of hours of footage Kilmer had filmed over the years.

The documentary offered an intimate glimpse into the sets he worked on and portrayed him as a deep thinker with the spirit of an artist.

Kilmer stepped into the role of Batman in Joel Schumacher's 1995 film 'Batman Forever', after taking over from Michael Keaton. His portrayal of the Dark Knight received mixed reviews.

For the 1997 sequel 'Batman & Robin', he was replaced by George Clooney, whose performance in the widely panned film nearly derailed the franchise. The New York Times commented on Batman Forever, stating, "The prime costume is now worn by Val Kilmer, who makes a good Batman but not a better one than Michael Keaton."

Raised in the San Fernando Valley, close to Hollywood, Kilmer earned recognition for his compelling performances. He played Robert De Niro's ruthless henchman in Michael Mann's 'Heat' (1995), Marlon Brando's deranged assistant in John Frankenheimer's 'The Island of Dr. Moreau' (1996), the charming thief Simon Templar in Phillip Noyce's 'The Saint' (1997), and the witty private detective Gay Perry in Shane Black's film noir homage, 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005).

Kilmer also delivered an impressive portrayal of Elvis Presley in Tony Scott's 'True Romance' (1993), written by Quentin Tarantino, and took on the role of troubled porn star and drug addict John Holmes in 'Wonderland' (2003).

An Eventful Life

In Oliver Stone's 'The Doors' (1991), Kilmer delivered an uncanny portrayal of Jim Morrison, the legendary frontman of the L.A. band, who died from drug-related causes in 1971 at just 27.

With his long brown hair and tight black leather outfits, Kilmer closely embodied Morrison's persona. He spent months preparing for the role, even recording his deep baritone voice alongside the original Doors master tapes for the film.

Kilmer was born on December 31, 1959, in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles. His father worked as an aerospace engineer and real estate developer, while his mother was a homemaker. They divorced when Kilmer was nine. He had two brothers—one older and one younger.

His younger brother, Wesley, tragically drowned in the family's swimming pool after suffering an epileptic seizure. The home had previously belonged to Western film icons Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

At the time of Wesley's passing, Kilmer was preparing to move to New York to study acting at Juilliard. At just 17, he became the youngest student ever admitted to the school's drama division.

He was married to British actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The two met while filming 'Willow' and married a few months later.