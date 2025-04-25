How Did Lar Park Lincoln Die? 'Knots Landing' and 'Friday the 13th' Star Dies Aged 63 as Tributes Pour In

Lar Park Lincoln, best known for her memorable role as the cunning Linda Fairgate on "Knots Landing", has died at the age of 63. The longtime actress, who also became a household name for her appearance in "Friday the 13th Part VII", died on Tuesday, according to a post shared on the Actors Audition Studio's Facebook page.

She had earlier battled breast cancer. However, no cause of her death was given. The Facebook post noted that her "family requests privacy" and added, "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund." Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since her death.

Death of a Star

Born Laurie Jill Park to a military family in Dallas, she found her passion for acting when she was in the third grade, she shared in an interview with Icon Vs. Icon. Although she started off as a model, she always dreamt of becoming an actress. She appeared in several commercials and took acting classes to hone her skills.

Her breakthrough came in 1985 with the TV film "Children of the Night," which told the story of the real-life founder of a Los Angeles-based organization committed to rescuing underage sex workers and helping them rebuild their lives.

"I was playing a real girl's life story. She was a young teenage prostitute," Lincoln recalled. "That's where I had to learn, and what has guided me since the very beginning in 1985, that you can't be an artist if you are judging."

She later secured her fan-favorite role on "Knots Landing" as Linda Fairgate, the dramatic and captivating blonde vixen, a character she portrayed on and off between 1987 and 1991.

Eventful Career

Lincoln also made a successful career as an acting coach and was deeply involved in mentoring aspiring performers. She founded the Actors Audition Studios in Dallas, where she dedicated herself to guiding and developing new talent.

"I always loved coaching actors, even when I was a young actor," she said in an interview. "I always just felt I could see things from the outside, although directing isn't something that I'm interested in. A lot of people ask me that and it's not."

In 2008, she took her academic pursuits to a new level by releasing a book titled Get Started Not Scammed, aimed at guiding newcomers through the challenges of the entertainment industry.

Lincoln remained active in acting throughout her later years and had completed work on several films that are yet to be released, including the action titles "Young Bolsheviks" and "Bad B***.*"

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lincoln, who died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 43 after 14 years of marriage.

Lincoln is survived by her children, Piper and Trevor, her siblings, Karen and Michael, as well as her grandchildren Audra, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia.