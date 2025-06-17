Trump Warns 'Everyone' to Evacuate Tehran as He Leaves G7 Summit Early and Rushes Back to DC Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions

President Donald Trump issued a chilling warning that "everyone" in Tehran should "evacuate immediately," in an alarming post on Truth Social Monday night as the White House announced that he would be leaving the G7 summit one day early because of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

"Well, I have to be back, very important," Trump told reporters at the G7 Summit on Monday before positing on Truth Social, "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Trump's Final Warning

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted that Trump would depart the G7 Summit early "because of what's going on in the Middle East." According to reports from NBC News and Fox News host Lawrence Jones III, the president asked the National Security Council to be prepared in the Situation Room when he arrives back in Washington, DC.

NBC News also reported, citing a State Department spokesperson, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be returning with Trump to the capital.

The president's warning to evacuate came after earlier calls by Israeli officials on Monday urging people in Tehran to leave, as Israel pressed forward with its ongoing military operations against Iran, marked by numerous missile exchanges between the two nations.

The evacuation area includes roughly 330,000 residents in central Tehran, including key sites such as Iran's state-run television center, police headquarters, and three major hospitals—one of which is controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian officials brushed off Israel's evacuation alert, calling it mere "psychological warfare."

However, the warning triggered a wave of panic, forcing thousands to flee. The situation has been worsened by the fact that Tehran lacks widely available public bomb shelters. With a population of 9.5 million, most of the capital's residents have been left in uncertainty—many stuck in gridlocked traffic during mass evacuations, while others are unable to escape at all.

Those who are unable to evacuate have taken shelter in basements or underground metro stations, hoping to ride out the bombardment.

Tehran on High Alert

Monday marked the fourth consecutive day of rising military tensions, following Israel's initial missile strikes last Friday targeting Iran's nuclear sites and top military officials. Since then, both countries have exchanged missile fire, with one strike even hitting an Iranian news channel during a live broadcast.

As the G7 summit kicked off in Canada on Sunday, global leaders stressed that the growing conflict would be a key topic of discussion. However, when asked about possible U.S. military involvement, Trump avoided giving a direct answer.

"I don't want to talk about that," he told reporters.

Earlier that same day, President Trump told ABC News that U.S. involvement in the conflict is "possible." "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved," Trump told the outlet.

Leaders at the G7 summit had planned to release a joint statement calling for restraint from both Iran and Israel, but President Trump declined to sign the document.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran has shown interest in resuming nuclear negotiations with the U.S. and bringing an end to the conflict, communicating its position through Arab intermediaries.

By Monday, an estimated 224 people had been killed in Iran due to the attacks, while Israel had confirmed 24 deaths.