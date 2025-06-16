Israel Hits Over 80 Targets in Tehran, Including Suspected Nuclear Research Facilities

Israel's military confirmed it has carried out a large-scale air operation over the Iranian capital, striking more than 80 sites in Tehran within 24 hours. The campaign, focused on dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, marks the third consecutive day of sustained Israeli airstrikes across the Islamic Republic.

The raids began late Saturday at 10:45 p.m. and continued into Sunday morning, according to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. He stated that Israeli aircraft used a pre-established aerial corridor to reach central Iran. In addition to Tehran, Israeli forces also struck Houthi sites in Yemen.

Among the primary targets were facilities linked to the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which Israel and Western intelligence believe is involved in nuclear weapons development. Other sites hit include centrifuge production centers, chemical research facilities allegedly tied to nuclear weapons material, and various high-security laboratories.

"We are not stopping our attacks for even a moment," Hagari said. He also confirmed strikes on fuel depots near Tehran. Since Friday, over 250 targets have been hit, with operations continuing as of Sunday.

The Israeli military claims these strikes aim to degrade Iran's nuclear program and military capabilities to reduce threats against Israeli citizens.

In response, Iran launched around 60 surface-to-surface missiles and deployed dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles since Saturday night. Hagari said Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile launched by Houthi forces. He added that 10 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile strikes so far.

Iran has reported heavy casualties from Israel's initial strike on Friday, which targeted nuclear facilities and killed several nuclear scientists and high-ranking military officers. Iranian authorities said at least 78 people were killed on Friday alone, including 29 children, with more fatalities reported on Saturday.

