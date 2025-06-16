Israel Strikes Quds Force HQ in Tehran as Conflict With Iran Escalates

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that Israeli fighter jets launched precision airstrikes on the Quds Force headquarters in Tehran, marking a major escalation in its ongoing confrontation with Iran. The military said the attack was based on "precise intelligence" and aimed at disrupting operations that planned attacks on Israel through Iranian regional proxies.

According to a post by the IDF on X, the targeted command centres housed operatives from Iran's elite Quds Force—part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—who were orchestrating what the IDF termed "terrorist acts against Israel." An accompanying graphic suggested that 10 specific sites were hit in the operation.

Iran responded swiftly, launching a barrage of ballistic missiles into central Israel. The strike killed at least four civilians and injured dozens, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, which reported transporting 87 injured individuals to hospitals. Among them were five in moderate condition and one woman with severe facial injuries.

On the Iranian side, the civilian toll has risen significantly. Iran's Health Ministry confirmed at least 230 fatalities following four consecutive nights of Israeli airstrikes. Officials said around 90 percent of those killed were civilians.

Despite mounting casualties, Tehran has rejected calls for a ceasefire, telling mediators from Qatar and Oman that it would only consider diplomatic talks after it concludes its full-scale military retaliation.

Israel claims its operations have severely impacted Iran's military capabilities and nuclear infrastructure. Senior Israeli officials said several top commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in targeted strikes.

Overnight operations reportedly hit more than 80 targets across Tehran, expanding beyond military facilities to include oil depots and key government buildings. On Sunday, Israeli forces also targeted two major fuel depots and launched fresh strikes in the oil-rich Khuzestan province's capital, Ahvaz.

Further attacks were confirmed on Tehran's police headquarters, the defense ministry, and a strategic site in Isfahan—underscoring Israel's broadening military objectives.

The situation continues to deteriorate, with both nations showing no signs of de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies)