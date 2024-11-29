Trump Takes a Jab at Democrats With 'Christmas Vacation' Turkey Parody Video on Thanksgiving

President-elect Donald Trump is doing it the way he knows best. Just hours after extending Thanksgiving wishes to everyone, including the "Radical Left Lunatics," Trump took a jab at Democrats by sharing a parody video inspired by Christmas Vacation.

In a 35-second video shared on Truth Social Thursday night, a digitally created version of President Biden, with his head edited onto Chevy Chase's iconic Clark Griswold character, says, "If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're in for a very big treat." "Save the neck for me, Clark," says California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is depicted as the eccentric Cousin Eddie in the parody video.

Trump's Jab at Dems

The video then shows Vice President Kamala Harris releasing her signature laugh, portraying Eddie's wife, Catherine. The characters were originally played by Randy Quaid and Miriam Flynn in the 1989 holiday classic.

"OK, Adam," Biden's voice said.

The video then pans to a visibly uneasy First Lady Jill Biden, portrayed as Beverly D'Angelo's Ellen Griswold, before shifting to outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) seated next to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who sips a glass of wine.

The scene unfolds as Biden's Clark Griswold carves into a turkey so overcooked it falls apart, revealing Trump emerging dramatically from the carcass.

In signature style, he performs his trademark dance moves to the Village People's "YMCA," a staple at his campaign rallies.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is shown laughing during the parody, while fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) looks horrified beside her. The music fades, and the video ends.

Too Hilarious

The post follows Trump's earlier "Happy Thanksgiving" message, where he extended greetings "to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"Don't worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!" he added in the X post.

Trump later shared a photo of himself with law enforcement officers, extending Thanksgiving wishes to everyone.

Although it wasn't clear where the president-elect planned to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, in previous years he spent the holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, a location often referred to as the "Winter White House" during his first term.