Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How to Watch, Performers, Lineup, and More

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 will begin 30 minutes earlier this year. The event will start from the streets of New York City with giant balloons, fabulous floats, and exciting entertainers. People in the US can watch the Parade on NBC from 8:30 AM EST on Thursday (November 28). The live streaming of this star-studded event will be available on Peacock.

The Parade will cover 2.5 miles and run for three and a half hours. Today's show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will anchor the event again this year. It will feature performances by Chlöe, Charli D'Amelio, and other celebrities. The re-broadcast of this annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will air on NBC from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST.

Here is everything about the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, like the performances and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The annual Parade will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City on Thursday (November 28). The final stop will be at Macy's Herald Square. The Parade will feature over 700 clowns, 22 floats, 17 giant character balloons, 15 novelty and heritage balloons, and 11 marching bands.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country. A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy's Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life. This year's 98th Macy's Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats, and the world-class entertainment only Macy's can deliver," Will Coss, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a statement.

Performers

The Parade will feature performances by Charli D'Amelio, ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra.

Circus Vazquez, Riverdance (North American Tour and Academy), AUM Dance Creations (Bridgewater, NJ), Black Haus Creative (New York, NY), BOSS Kids (New York, NY), Indigenous Enterprise (Phoenix, AZ), Kilgore College Rangerettes (Kilgore, TX), MOVE NYC (New York, NY) with 700 dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer will perform.

The Balloons

Spider-Man, Marshall from PAW Patrol, Goku, Gabby, Extraordinary Noorah™ & The Elf on the Shelf, and Disney's Minnie Mouse will join Beagle Scout Snoopy, Bluey, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Kung Fu Panda's Po, Monkey D. Luffy, Opening Macy's Stars, Pikachu & Eevee, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Pumpkins, Ronald McDonald, Sinclair's Dino, Smokey Bear, Snow Crystals, SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary, Stuart the Minion, and Tiptoe.

The seven balloonicles will participate in the Parade are Baby Dinos, Bluey's Grannies Car, Cookie & Crouton, Go Bowling, Mouse King, Lox & Java Trycaloon, and Nutcracker. There will be 34 floats this year. Candy Cosmos, Dora's Fantastical Rainforest, Magic Meets the Seas, Pasta Knight, SpongeBob SquarePants Garriage, Wednesday's Feast, and Wondrous World of Wildlife are the new floats.

How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

NBC will air the annual Thanksgiving Day celebration from 8:30 AM EST to noon on Thursday (November 28). People from various parts of the country can watch the event live online without a cable connection on the streaming platform Peacock.