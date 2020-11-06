As Joe Biden inches closer to securing 270 electoral votes following victories in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday to win the election, all eyes are on Nevada, where the Democratic nominee currently holds a lead over President Donald Trump.

Biden currently holds a 49.4% lead over Trump's 48.5% in Nevada with 16% votes still left to be counted, according to the Associated Press. A win in the "Silver State" will give the former Vice President the six remaining electoral votes he needs to secure the presidency.

'Cult Worship'

With things looking dire for President Trump, a video of supporters praying outside an election office in Nevada is now being circulated on social media.

The clip shows a handful of "MAGA" supporters kneeling and praying to the Lord Almighty outside the Clark County Election Department Office in the hopes of a Trump victory as the votes continue to be tallied. A reporter on the scene was told by one of the women that they were "praying justice will be done and that righteousness prevails."

Watch the videos below:

"This looks like cult worship to me," wrote one user, while another commented "I don't recall them praying when 230,000 Americans died from the virus."

Trump Files Lawsuit to Stop Counting in Nevada

The Trump campaign said on Thursday that it was filing a federal lawsuit to stop the counting of "illegal votes" in Nevada, claiming to have evidence that people who are who are either dead or do not live in Nevada have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The campaign claimed there were "tens of thousands" of people who voted in Nevada but are no longer residents of the state. The campaign added that it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that only "legal" votes are counted.

Nevada is one of many states where Trump has filed lawsuits to stop the counting of mail-in votes and absentee ballots, citing "voter fraud." Meanwhile, all eyes are on the state of Georgia where 99 percent votes for the 16 electoral votes have been counted. Although the president is in the lead, Biden has closed the gap down to 1,200 votes. Counting has currently been stopped and will resume on Friday morning.