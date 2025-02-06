Trump to Sign Executive Order Banning Trans Athletes from Women's Sports in Major Title IX Shake Up

President Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at barring biological males from participating in women's sports under Title IX. Schools that fail to comply with the directive could face the loss of federal funding. The order will also mandate a visa review for athletes entering the U.S. who make the wrong sex on their applications, for potential "fraud."

White House officials, in a morning briefing ahead of the signing, described the inclusion of transgender women in female sports as both "unfair" and "dangerous" and said that Trump's executive order will put the right things in place, which is likely to be a big relief for female athletes.

Trump Puts It Straight

"On his first day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on schools across the country to allow students to compete in the sport of their 'gender identity,'" one official said.

"That is a slap in the [face] to [the] countless female athletes who dedicate tremendous effort to be the best in their sport, only to be forced to compete with biological men."

Title IX, which was enacted in 1972, prevents discrimination based on sex in any educational institution or program that receives federal funding.

Over the years, many colleges have used Title IX to expand their women's sports programs, and the law is often credited with contributing to the rise in popularity of sports like women's basketball, soccer, and softball.

White House officials also pointed out that women who are required to compete against biological men will have the right to sue educational institutions, stressing that this should serve as a significant deterrent to potential violators.

Let Men be Men

Trump campaigned on the promise that he would ban male athletes from participating in women's sports, as many across the country protested against trans women, such as Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, breaking records in collegiate competitions.

"It's a man playing in the game," Trump told Fox News back in October.

"You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don't let it happen."

The timing of the announcement is significant, as it aligns with National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Trump said that the initiative is intended to "restore fairness" in women's sports and safeguard female athletes.

Tyler Coward, a lead attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a civil rights organization, praised Trump's decision, stating that it "ensures that all students—whether they are the accused or the accuser—will receive fair treatment and important procedural safeguards."