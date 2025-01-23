Christian Wisconsin Teacher Inappropriately Touched 'Favorite' Boy Students, Used Bible to Justify Touching Them

A Wisconsin teacher is accused of having "inappropriate contact" with young boys and referencing the Bible when confronted about his actions, court records show.

Former Christ Alone Lutheran School teacher Daniel Rick, 36, of Jackson is charged with child enticement and exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts, according to court records.

Rick Picked 'Favorite' Boy Students, Make Them Sit on His Lap and Kiss, Touch Them

The Thiensville Police Department received a report Nov. 15 from Child Protective Services that Rick repeatedly "had inappropriate contact with a boy student" when the child was in third and fourth grade, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleged Rick would pick "favorite" boy students each year and make some of them sit on his lap, where he would touch their stomachs or rub their backs and kiss them.

One student told Thiensville police he later told the student he had to stop because he "could lose his job or go to jail."

Rick Made a Reference to a Bible Story when Confronted by Child's Parents

The complaint adds that when parents met with Rick to discuss his behavior in January 2024, Rick "quickly broke into tears" then tried justifying his actions with a comparison to a story in the Bible, in which Jesus says, "Let the little children come to me.

The inappropriate advances toward the child continued after the meeting with his parents, authorities said.

Rick Also Accused of Pulling Down a Boy's Pants to See His Pubic Hair



Last month, detectives learned of even worse accusations, dating back to January 2024. A student told police Rick asked him to come to his classroom after school.

According to prosecutors, Rick compared the boy's athletic abilities to older students, then pulled the boy's pants down to "see his pubic hair." Rick is also accused of later kissing the boy on the cheek and instructing him not to tell anyone because he "didn't want to get in trouble."

School Releases Statement, Rick Resigned Following His Arrest

"Student safety is a top priority for us at Christ Alone Lutheran School," school officials said in a letter to families shared by WITI. "Since criminal charges are now pending, no additional information can be released at this time."

Rick resigned from his role at the school Nov. 17, documents said. His bond was set to $100,000 with conditions including no contact with any child under the age of 18, no internet access, and no attendance at any Christ Alone Lutheran School/Church activities, court records show.