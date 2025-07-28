Trump Shares Bizarre Meme of Himself and JD Vance Chasing Obama in OJ Simpson White Car Chase

US President Donald Trump shared a bizarre meme on Saturday (July 26) featuring himself and Vice President JD Vance in police cars chasing former President Barack Obama down the Los Angeles freeway. The image is a recreation of the famous shot of former NFL star OJ Simpson's evasion in 1994.

The photo was initially posted by Donald Trump Jr. on his Instagram page on Tuesday (July 22). It shows Obama behind the wheel of Simpson's white Ford Bronco as the two Republicans chase him in police cars. The president reposted the photo on his Instagram page on Saturday (July 26). He also shared it on Truth Social, his social media platform.

The image depicted the infamous slow-paced chase of OJ Simpson in Southern California. Simpson was accused of killing his former wife and her friend and was later acquitted.

The post captured the attention of millions of netizens worldwide. Several of them urged the release of Epstein's files in the comments section. A few social media users claimed that the President is trying to distract the public's attention. The comments ranged from "Give us Epstein" and "quit distracting Donnie" to "release the Epstein files, and we will see who is really going to be chased". Here are a few of them:

Very embarrassing for the country. How about releasing the Epstein files?

I bet that is how your face looked when you were flying into Epstein's island.

All the other cars chasing Obama, JD Vance, and Trump feel guilty of being on the island.

No one is forgetting about the Epstein files.

Why are you afraid to release the Epstein files?

Critics argued that by sharing this meme, Trump aimed to divert public focus from ongoing demands to release investigation materials related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Both Republicans and Democrats are pressuring for the disclosure of these files, and the President's meme is seen as a potential attempt to distract attention from this bipartisan issue.

In recent weeks, Trump and the members of his administration made several attempts to shift the focus from the Epstein files to the Russiagate investigation. Last week, the President posted an AI-generated video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office. The fake video shows the former President behind bars.

Trump posted the meme hours after he announced his visit to Scotland on Truth Social. He is scheduled to visit both the Aberdeen and Turnberry golf properties. The US President will sit down with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. A photo of Trump playing golf at his seaside course while protesters denounce his visit holding signs - No fascists, no rapists, no Trump, Trump not welcome, and South Park was right!!