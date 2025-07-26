Trump Denies Being Briefed on Epstein Files: Says Focus Should Be on Others

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected claims that he was informed about his name appearing in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Scotland, Trump dismissed a recent Wall Street Journal report that alleged Attorney General Ashley Moody had personally briefed him about his inclusion in the files.

"No, I was never, never briefed," Trump said, insisting that the report was inaccurate.

The WSJ article stated that Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, had spoken to Trump in May and mentioned that he was named multiple times in connection with Epstein's case files. The report further suggested that Trump had been kept updated on the matter. Following the publication, Bondi and Blanche released a joint statement saying they had routinely informed the former president of case developments but did not confirm details.

When asked about a recent interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, Trump refused to comment in depth. "I have nothing to say about it. She is being talked to by a really smart man. I don't know anything about the conversation," he said. Regarding public calls for a presidential pardon for Maxwell, Trump dismissed the idea, stating, "This is not the time to be talking about pardon."

Trump also criticized the media for focusing on him rather than other high-profile individuals who had ties to Epstein. "You're making a very big thing about something that's not a big thing," he said. "You should be talking about former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard leaders, and hedge fund people. Not Trump."

The WSJ report follows Trump's lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for publishing claims that he had sent Epstein a birthday letter, which Trump has called "fake." The lawsuit accuses the outlet of defamation and deliberate misinformation.

Trump reiterated his earlier position before flying to Scotland: "I'll give you the list. These guys lived with Jeffrey."

As media scrutiny continues over high-profile connections to Epstein, Trump remains firm in denying any wrongdoing or association beyond public knowledge.