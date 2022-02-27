Trump Says 'Dumb' Biden Being Played Like a Drum by 'Smart' Putin; Hints at 2024 White House Run

Calling U.S. President Joe Biden 'dumb', his predecessor Donald Trump hinted another run for the White House in 2024 Presidential elections. Trump also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Trump has been frequently holding campaign-style rallies around the country gathering support for his third attempt for the White House return.

Trump Calls U.S. Leaders Dumb

In the wake of the world leaders gathering together to impose sanctions on Russia following the Ukrainian invasion, the former U.S. president called the American leaders "dumb.''

Continuing with his praises for the Russian president, Trump said, "Yesterday reporters asked me if I thought President Putin is smart. I said of course he's smart. The problem isn't Putin is smart â€” which of course he is smart â€” it's that our leaders are dumb. Nato nations are not so smart, they are looking the opposite of smart."

Gunning for Biden Trump blamed him for the ongoing war crisis in Ukraine. "Under our leadership the world was a peaceful place because America was strong and the perception of our country was like it never was before: powerful, cunning and smart. Now we are a stupid country," he said.

"When you have a weak president who is not respected by other nations you have a very chaotic world. The world hasn't been this chaotic since World War Two," Trump added.

Claiming that the Kremlin leader in toying with his U.S. counterpart, Trump said that Putin "is playing Biden like a drum and it's not a pretty thing to watch." Trump even went on to suggest that Russia's decision to attack Ukraine came "only after watching the pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan."

Trump Praises Ukrainian President, Calls Him 'Brave'

The Independent reported that while calling the Russian invasion an atrocity, Trump said that the Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling an outrage and an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur. "We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine, God bless them all," he said.

Further while praising the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who and refused a US offer to flee the country in wake of the war, Trump called him brave. "I like him because during that ridiculous impeachment time [...] the president of Ukraine said 'he did nothing wrong,'" he said in reference to the phone call between the two leaders which led to Trump's impeachment.

Trump then went on to draw parallels between Russian invasion and migrants attempting to enter U.S. by crossing over the Mexico-US border. "You can't defend Western civilisation if you would not be able to defend your own civilisation. I believe Americans deserve a president who will stop the invasion of our country also," Trump was quoted by the outlet.