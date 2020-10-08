US President Donald Trump has finally come back to the oval office after testing positive for the coronavirus. In a video message posted on his social media handles, President Trump is seen hitting back at China for the pandemic that has affected millions worldwide, including himself.



The video comes after President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. In the video, President Trump said that catching the coronavirus was a blessing from God. He also talked about the Regeneron drug and added that it was incredible as it did a fantastic job.

President Trump revealed that he could have stayed at the White House to get his treatment, but his doctors insisted that since he is the president, he should go to the hospital. Trump further weighed in on the drug and referred to it as "therapeutic."

"I spent four days there [in the hospital], and I wasn't feeling so hot, and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It was like, unbelievable. I felt good. Immediately. I felt as good, three days ago as I do now," President Trump says in the video message.

A Coronavirus vaccine to come shortly?

In the video message, President Trump hinted that politics would not let a coronavirus vaccine be launched in America before the US Election 2020.

"We are going to have a vaccine very very shortly. I think we should have it before the elections. But the politics get involved, and that is okay. They wanna play their games. So it is going to be right after the election," President Trump said.

President Trump Attacks China for Coronavirus

Apart from talking about the Regeneron drug and a free vaccine for all, President Trump hit back at China for all the damage that Coronavirus had done to the world. He even attacks China by saying that it is going to pay a "big price."

Apparently, this is not the first time when President Trump has blamed China for the Coronavirus pandemic. In July, he told reporters that Coronavirus came from China, and the country did not do anything to stop it from spreading. He further claimed that China was not transparent about Coronavirus, and it was its incompetence that led to all the infections and deaths from around the world.