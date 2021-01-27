Donald Trump was groomed as a Russian spy 40 years ago that matured into a decades-long relationship benefiting both Trump and Russia, claims American author Craig Unger in his just-released book 'American Kompromat, How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power and Treachery.' The book makes some shocking claims including how Trump played a key role in allowing the Russians to influence and damage American democracy.

Unger is a journalist and author of six books, including the New York Times bestsellers 'House of Bush, House of Saud', and 'House of Trump, House of Putin.' Unger in his new book also claims that Trump and the Russians were also in bed together through Trump's close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who was supplying the Russians with underage girls.

Shocking Revelations

The book makes a series of claims about Trump being a Russian asset for years. "This is a story of dirty secrets and the most powerful people in the world" Unger reveals. The book claims that Trump was rescued from several bankruptcies by Moscow by laundering huge amounts of money through his real estate in the 1980s and 1990s.

So much so that he also went to Russia on an invitation by a high-level KGB official in 1987 in disguise of a preliminary scouting trip to build a Trump hotel in Moscow which was actually 'deep development' by KGB handlers to create secret back channels. In later years, this helped Russians to damage the American democracy.

Unger claims that after Trump became President it helped Russians as it was time to pay back and he gave Putin everything he wanted.

In Politics and in Bed

The author claims surveillance on Trump began in 1977 after he married Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech national from a district where the secret police force was in league with the KGB and Trump was already talking about wanting to be president one day.

Unger writes that Trump not only played a role as a Russian spy but also was in bed with them through his close friendship with Epstein, who would supply the Russians and Silicon Valley with girls. Epstein claimed to have introduced Melania to Trump when he was partying with Epstein's 'girls'. And like his other victims Epstein had made secret videotapes of Trump having sex with underage girls, which he could use to blackmail or kompromat – compromising material.

The author writes that Epstein also had photos of Trump with a several young girls laughing at the semen stains on Trump's trousers when in the company of the underage girls and how he couldn't hold back his "excitement".

Unger's claims are supported by interviews of high-level sources, Russians who defected, former CIA officers, FBI counter-intelligent agents and lawyers. The book, which released on Tuesday has already raised several questions about Trump with many taking to social media to clear their doubts about the former President and his connections with Russia.

The book also delves into how Russian Jews came to the United States and how Trump benefited from them. Trump probably also appealed to the KGB because he was "vain, narcissistic, highly susceptible to flattery and greedy," the book claims. 'With Trump it wasn't just weakness. Everything was excessive. His vanity, excessive, Narcissism, excessive. Greed, excessive. Ignorance, excessive', writes Unger.