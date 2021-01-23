Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the subject of social media trolls after had an amusing Freudian slip while addressing the Senate on Friday about former President Donald Trump's impeachment. Schumer, while pressing for Trump's impeachment on the Senate floor on Friday, told colleagues that they'll have to decide if the ex-President "incited the erection" on the nation, stumbling over the word "insurrection."

However, he realized what he had said almost immediately, and corrected himself with the word, "insurrection." That although didn't help much as social media users immediately took notice of it and started sharing jokes along with the viral video where Schumer makes the gaffe.

Big Slip

The blunder happened as he told other lawmakers that the House's article of impeachment will be sent to the Senate on Monday, initiating the start of Trump's impeachment trial. Schumer said, "make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection" only to immediately correct himself by saying, "insurrectionagainst the United States."

The video clip shows Schumer making a quick face after realizing what he's said on camera and that he had goofed up. He appeared to me partly embarrassed and confused at his mistake before correcting an continuing with his address.

While Schumer was noticeably embarrassed by his "erection" comment, it was also a moment of levity that many people needed on this first Friday after Joe Biden's swearing in following an eventful and tensed couple of weeks.

Mocked on Social Media

Schumer's Freudian slip was immediately picked up by social media users and it went viral with Twitter exploding with jokes. One user Gavon Laessig wrote, "Oh, dear. Schumer just said, 'Incited the erection.' And the look on his face indicates he knows he said it."

Another user sharing a meme wrote: "Live shot of Trump inciting Chuck Schumer's erection." A third user, The SadTruth wrote: "BREAKING NEWS CHUCK SCHUMER FROM THE SENATE FLOOR "Donald John Trump incited the ERECTION, insurrection against the United States." Then he rejected McConnell's proposal, calling it unacceptable."

Although there was no reaction from his colleagues, Twitter users still haven't stopped from sharing their jokes. One person wrote, "Well, it WAS an uprising!" Another person wrote, "There are gonna be a lot of hard questions asked during the erection hearing."

Another user Matt Walsh remarked: "I am ready to declare "incited the erection" the funniest political gaffe in American history. We should build a statue to Chuck Schumer to commemorate his achievement. The statue will only be from the waist up, though, to be safe." In the end, most agreed that it was time for Sen. Bernie Sanders to step out of the meme spotlight and make way for Schumer.