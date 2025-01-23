Trump Rules Only Stars and Stripes Will be Flown at State Department and American Buildings as He Bans Pride and BLM Flags Across the Globe

President Donald Trump is asserting his influence on America's global presence through a broad new directive mandating that only the Stars and Stripes be displayed at diplomatic facilities. The order, issued by his State Department, bans the flying of Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the ban, saying that no other flags besides the American flag would be allowed at State Department properties, including domestic offices and foreign embassies. This move, reported by the Washington Free Beacon, is being seen as a major setback for progressive activists who had so long flown Pride and Black Lives Matter flags on U.S. government buildings.

Only the Stars and Stripes

"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," Rubio's order said, according to copy obtained by the outlet.

"The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."

The new Trump State Department explained that the decision was made to ensure "respect" for the American flag.

"The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad," it said.

However, the rule includes two exceptions: State Department facilities are still allowed to display the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the Wrongful Detainees flag.

According to the order, State Department employees who disregard the Trump administration's policy will ""face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency."

New Rules for Respecting American Flag

The display of Pride flags outside State Department facilities was previously banned under a $1.2 trillion spending bill signed by President Joe Biden in March. The legislation specified that "none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State."

The new policy ensures this restriction continues even after the expiration of that spending bill.

The display of Pride flags at U.S. embassies has been a longstanding point of contention between Democrats and Republicans. Pride flags were first raised at U.S. embassies during President Barack Obama's tenure but were prohibited by the Trump administration in 2019.

The Biden administration later reversed the ban, restoring the ability to fly Pride flags in 2021.

Last year, the Senate proposed a bill that would make the so-called "one flag policy" as the official law for all federal buildings. While Rubio was not among the co-sponsors, Vice President JD Vance, who was an Ohio senator at the time, was one of the eight Republican sponsors of the bill.