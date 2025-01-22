Who Is Mariann Budde? Washington Bishop Confronts Trump and Asks Him to Have Mercy Over LGBT Children, Immigrants During Prayer Service

An episcopal bishop known for her strong opposition to Donald Trump and her support for progressive causes caused a stir in Washington, D.C. after delivering a sermon to the new president during mass. Mariann Budde's sermon, which touched on topics like LGBT rights and undocumented immigrants, appeared to have little impact on the Trump family.

The bishop, who openly lists her pronouns in her Instagram bio, is also a vocal advocate for same-sex marriage. Budde was described as "unapologetically liberal" in an elaborate 2011 interview with the Washington Post, following her appointment as the ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. However, Budde has little changed since her appointment.

Confronting Trump

At the time, she shared her stance with the publication, saying, "I'm in favor of gay marriage, always have been. At this point, it's a no-brainer." During her sermon on Tuesday, she spoke to the congregation, saying, "There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some of whom fear for their lives."

She also addressed Trump directly while he sat with his wife and the newly appointed vice president, wearing a red tie in the pew next to them.

"Millions have put their trust in you...in the name of our God, I ask you, have mercy on people in our country who are scared now," She said during the sermon.

Budde continued by highlighting the hard work of migrant laborers across the U.S., who clean restaurant kitchens and harvest crops. She then urged the new president: "They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals."

The episcopal leader has previously slammed Trump, saying that he was "contrary to the teachings of Jesus and everything our church represents."

After the 2024 election, Budde issued a statement to her Washington diocese, addressing the "divisive political rhetoric" during the campaign season.

She described Trump's win as a "dramatic shift in power," which left many in her congregation feeling "worrisome and even frightening."

Always a Trump Hater

Budde wrote in November 2024: "I'm grateful for the consistent message of those prayers: that regardless of political affiliation and strongly-held views, we are united in our commitment to follow Jesus in the way of love.

"Such love calls us to seek and serve Christ in all persons and uphold the dignity of every human being—a tall order at any time, but all the more so throughout a season of heated, divisive political rhetoric.

"Now the political realignment begins, in a dramatic shift of power. For some, this is very good news; for others, it is worrisome and even frightening."

She added, "'Without question, it will personally impact many in our congregations and surrounding communities, across the country and the world.

"In times of dramatic change—no matter how we feel about it—we are vulnerable to our most unhelpful tendencies and often make our greatest mistakes.

"Paradoxically, it is also when we have the potential to take enormous leaps of personal maturity and societal courage. It is that potential to which Jesus calls us."

Budde had also spoken out after George Floyd's death, sharing with PBS that her children had taken part in Black Lives Matter protests.