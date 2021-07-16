After reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin being in possession of potentially compromising material about Donald Trump surfaced, the talks about the infamous 'Pee Tape' re-emerged on social media. Many netizens urged the immediate release of the mysterious tape.

The Guardian has accessed the secret documents from Kremlin which spoke about Putin personally authorizing a secret spy agency operation to back Trump during the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian Documents Describe Trump as Mentally Unstable

According to The Guardian, in a meeting held on 22 January 2016, the Russian president, along with his spy chiefs and ministers, agreed that Trump as the US President would help them secure strategic objectives. The objectives included 'social turmoil' in the US and a weakening of the American president's negotiating position.

Later, the three Russian spy agencies were asked to find practical ways to support Trump, in a decree appearing to bear Putin's signature, the outlet claimed.

The outlet further stated that the report, "No 32-04 vd", is classified as secret. It says Trump is the "most promising candidate" from the Kremlin's point of view. The word in Russian is perspektivny. There is a brief psychological assessment of Trump, who is described as an "impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex", The Guardian quoted the secret report.

What is the Pee Tape About?

The Guardian also claimed that the Kremlin possesses kompromat, or potentially compromising material, on Trump, which was collected, the document says, from his earlier "non-official visits to Russian Federation territory". The paper refers to "certain events" that happened during Trump's trips to Moscow.

The reports were enough to bring back the talk of Trump's infamous Pee Tape. According to The Cut, the Pee Tape was first mentioned in the Steele Dossier, which included the details of the incident which allegedly took place at the at the Moscow based Ritz-Carlton on 2013.

According to the outlet, it reportedly shows Trump in the presidential suite of the hotel, watching two prostitutes pee on a bed the Obamas supposedly slept in. The incident allegedly took place in 2013, when Trump was visiting Moscow to attend the Miss Universe pageant, the outlet claimed.

The reports of the leaked document soon flared up the social media with many claiming that the Kremlin should release the tape.

"#SteeleDossier We've have been waiting for the #TrumpPeeTape for such a long time. "The Good Fight" talked a lot about it. I know it's out there. Let's do this!" tweeted a user.

"After catching up on all the Putin/Trump stuff...I've concluded that the pee tape 100% exists," wrote another.

"Well, the kompromat (? pee tape) was all but confirmed by the Kremlin leak yesterday, so we can live in hope a jail cell awaits Trump at some point, for whatever reason," tweeted one.