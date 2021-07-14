Justin Bieber Caught Yelling at His Wife Hailey in Las Vegas? Viral Clip Divides Social Media

A clip showing Canadian singer Justin Bieber talking animatedly with his wife Hailey Bieber has gone viral on the social media for all the wrong reasons. The viral clip has left many social media users wondering if Bieber was yelling at his wife.

The songwriter secretly married Hailey in a courthouse in New York in 2018. The two, who have been friends since teenage, first started dating in 2014. However, they broke up before getting back again in 2018.

Why Was Bieber Yelling?

The incident took place immediately after Bieber's impromptu performance during the launch of Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand 818 Tequila, in Las Vegas.

The viral clip shows the singer, wearing a green T-shirt talking animatedly to wife as they walk out of the venue while being surrounded by the security detail.

"Footage surfaces of Justin Bieber & his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly upset and arguing with each other while leaving the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort," wrote a user while sharing the clip.

"Here's a different video of justin bieber yelling at his wife in public every week, that boy does not like that girl," wrote another

Fans Defend Bieber on Social Media

Defending Bieber against the rumored yelling, an eyewitness tweeted claiming that the singer was high on adrenaline. "I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn't mad at Hailey and he wasn't yelling at her. I hate how he's always painted as the bad guy when he's the furthest thing from it," wrote the user.

"He's not yelling, he's excitedly telling something to hailey," tweeted a user.

A source told E News, that the group, including Bieber and his wife, arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue.

"They arrived around 11:30 pm and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table. He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd, He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting '818' and holding the bottles in the air. They were serving specialty cocktails with 818, including one that Kendall created, and had bottles on tables throughout the club," said the source.