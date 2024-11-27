Daniel Andreas San Diego: FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist Arrested in Wales after 20 Years on the Run for Pipe Bom Attacks in San Francisco

One of the FBI's most wanted suspected terrorists was captured in the UK after more than two decades on the run, authorities announced on Tuesday. Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested in Wales on Monday in connection with a series of animal rights-related pipe bomb attacks that took place in San Francisco in 2003, sending shockwaves across the nation.

"Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said hailing San Diego's capture as a major success.

Arrested at Last

San Diego has long been accused of detonating two homemade pipe bombs on August 28, 2003, at Chiron Corp., a biotech company in Emeryville. He is also alleged to have sent a bomb filled with nails that exploded at Shaklee Corp., a nutritional company in Pleasanton, on September 26, 2003.

Authorities believe he targeted these companies because they were connected to a lab that conducted animal testing.

One of the bombs, which was found by authorities, detonated before it could be disarmed, with officials suggesting the device might have been placed to target emergency responders.

The FBI issued a warrant for San Diego's arrest in October 2003, but he managed to disappear before authorities could arrest him.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Monday near Conwy by the National Crime Agency and North Wales Police. He was reportedly found at a property in a rural area near a forest.

San Diego is believed to have connections with "animal rights extremist groups" and was known to carry a handgun, according to his FBI profile. A $250,000 reward had been offered for information leading to his capture.

On Tuesday, he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court as the process for his extradition to the United States began.

A Lot Remains to be Investigated

The FBI noted that San Diego was indicted in July 2004 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for his alleged involvement in the bombings. The agency also revealed that he followed a vegan diet, avoiding meat and animal products.

San Diego was also described as a skilled sailor who had traveled internationally.

In addition, he had numerous tattoos, some of which may have been altered or covered. One prominent tattoo on his chest depicted burning hillsides with the words "it only takes a spark."

Other tattoos included images of burning and collapsing buildings on his abdomen and lower back, and a leafless tree on his lower back.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: "There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."

An NCA spokesperson said: "On Monday 25 November 2024, officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, arrested Daniel Andreas San Diego, aged 46, in the Conwy area of Wales, at the request of the US authorities."