President Donald Trump continued his attack against rival Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by mocking him for wearing a mask to cover his face. "I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery [for] if he is going to cover it up?" Trump said during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh.

Mask-less Trump addressed the large crowd of mask-less people and took on Biden's appearance and looks during the speech. Biden has not responded to Trump's plastic surgery remarks yet. The day Trump joked about Biden wearing mask, the U.S. reported 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Trump Mocks Biden's Habit

Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask. "He comes up with a mask. He's like 100 yards from the nearest human being," Trump said. "I wonder in the debate. It will be him and I on the stage. Is he going to walk in with a mask? ... The question is, will he leave it on during the debate," Trump questioned.

He also joked about Biden's habit of removing the mask and letting it hang down on his hear when he is speaking. "He feels comfortable. It makes him feel comfortable," said Trump. This is not the first time Trump took on Biden's appearance. In his previous speeches too he had told that he has never seen a man that liked masks. "Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?" Trump had added.

Trump, who is mostly seen without mask, also said that he was all for masks when in need. It can be noted that reports also claim that Trump had undergone plastic surgery himself. He had a scalp reproduction surgery in 1989, say reports.

Did Biden Undergo Plastic Surgery?

There were talks about Biden undergoing plastic surgery in 2019 when an article written by Olivia Nuzzi in a New York-based magazine Intelligencer made claims about a scar behind Biden's ear. Nuzzi had stated that the scar might be from a face-lift. In Biden's profile, Nuzi had written that considering the images throughout his career, Biden can be seen growing older and then getting younger and then growing older again but more elegant and alert.

She had also written about Trump's opinion on plastic surgery. Quoting a source close to Trump, she had said that he personally doesn't like plastic surgery. Though he is not against it, he doesn't like when plastic surgery isn't done well.

According to The Post, Biden is said to have received a lateral brow and eyelid lift, among other procedures, including Botox injections. But none of these reports are confirmed or rejected by Biden.

Trump is currently concentrating on nominating his candidate to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. During the Pittsburgh campaign Trump complimented Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who extended his support for president's Supreme Court pick during the election year.