U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When asked about the same, here is how Trump reacted to the news.

Trump's first reaction was "Wow." Then after a pause, he asked if she just died. "She just died? Wow...I didn't know that. I am hearing it for the first time. She led an amazing life," Trump said. "What else can you say, she was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life," he said. "Actually I am sad to hear that" said, Trump before walking away from the camera.

"Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds," Trump said in a statement.

Nomination of Conservative Successor?

Ginsburg died at age 87 on Sept. 18, 2020. She was suffering from metastatic pancreas cancer. She served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in 2020. Ginsburg was nominated to the apex court by then president Bill Clinton. She is associated with the liberal wing of the Court.

The death of Ginsburg is likely to result in the nomination of a conservative successor to the top court of the U.S. This might prove beneficial to Trump with elections slated for November. The decisions on the right to abortion, the Affordable Care Act could be overturned. It might also help Trump in handling his legal disputes before the November election.

Watch Trump's reaction here:

Speaking to The Print, Leah Litman, a constitutional law professor at the University of Michigan said that the death of Ginsberg is going to affect the women and civil rights. "It would monumentally change the direction of the court and turn back the advances in women's rights and civil rights that Justice Ginsburg devoted her entire career to," she said.

Trump Ready With Name to Replace Ginsburg?

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that the Republicans will bring a new Trump nominee up for a vote. But the democrats have put forth their point of view and said that the seat should not be filled in haste before the November 3 election. They stated that nomination process could be held after the election and if Joe Biden wins, then he should make the appointment.

According to CNN, a source close to the President is said to have told that Trump was waiting for an opportunity to nominate a replacement for the liberal judge. He is said to have expressed that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, serving as a federal appeals court judge is his likely pick as she is a favorite among religious conservatives. However, he is not sure if he can get the support of the Senate on this.