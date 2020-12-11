US President Donald Trump was mocked online after he lost yet another contest to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after they were jointly named 'Person of the Year 2020' by Time magazine, on Thursday. Soon after the verdict was out, #TimeLoserTrump started trending on the microblogging site.

Trump, whose popularity started to decline rapidly after he lost the US Presidential elections to Joe Biden, is still fighting tooth and nail to prove that the elections were rigged.

Trump, Along with Three Others, Was Shortlisted for the Title

There were four contenders for the Time People of Year 2020, including Trump, Joe Biden-Kamala Harris, Frontline Healthcare expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Movement for Racial Injustice. "Together, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling," Time said.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," the Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal wrote.

However, in 2016 Trump was named Person of the Year after his shocking victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Explaining the reason behind the controversial selection, the then editor-in-chief of Time Nancy Gibbs had said: "This is the 90th time we have named the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year. So which is it this year: Better or worse? The challenge for Donald Trump is how profoundly the country disagrees about the answer."

Trump Ridiculed on Social Media After Losing

The social media was filled with memes targeting the US president. The hashtag Time Loser Trump was among the top trending topics on Twitter in the US.

"Lost the popular vote twice -impeached -under investigation -one-term president -50+ post-election losses -3k deaths per day -never had approval over 50% -worst president of all time," tweeted a user.

"They say he lost like a dog! He lost bigly - first the election, then 54 lawsuits including 106 seditious traitors, Rudy's COVID-laced hair dye meltdown, and Sidney Powell's Kraken.

Everyone's talking about it - I'm calling him, #TimeLoserTrump," wrote another user.

"#TimeLoserTrump quit your whining and GTFO," said one as other added, "#TimeLoserTrump Bwaahaahaahaaa.... That's right, Donnie, lost again!"