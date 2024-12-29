Trump Leaves MAGA Supporters in Shock by Supporting Immigration Visas Backed by Elon Musk' for Foreign Tech Workers

Donald Trump left his MAGA supporters shocked by aligning himself with Elon Musk and other prominent tech leaders following a heated debate over immigration visas that left his base in turmoil. Musk sparked controversy this week after he vowed to "go to war" with MAGA Republicans after advocating for skilled foreign workers over U.S.-born employees.

The billionaire Tesla CEO, who was appointed by Trump to co-chair his newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, voiced his support for the H-1B visa program. This visa permits highly skilled immigrants to work in the United States for up to six years. Musk has left several Republicans concerned but he now has a supporter.

Trump Supports Musk

On Saturday, the president-elect commended the use of visas to attract skilled foreign workers to the United States, a subject that has become a contentious issue among his conservative supporters.

"I´ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That´s why we have them," Trump told the New York Post.

Trump has previously denounced H-1B visas, describing them as "very bad" and "unfair" to American workers. During his first term, he introduced a "Hire American" initiative, which aimed to reform the program by prioritizing visas for the most highly paid or skilled candidates.

Although he has criticized the program and sought to limit its use, Trump has also employed H-1B visa holders in his own businesses, a fact he admitted during his interview on Saturday.

"I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I´ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It´s a great program," Trump told the newspaper.

Trump did not address whether he plans to make any changes to the number or usage of H-1B visas after taking office on January 20.

His tough stance on immigration, primarily targeting people in the country illegally, was a central theme of his presidential campaign and a key issue for his supporters.

Trump Changes Stance

However, in recent days, his coalition has been divided by a public debate, largely unfolding online, over the tech sector's reliance on foreign workers.

Hardline members of Trump's movement have criticized Musk and other tech-industry allies within Trump's new circle, accusing them of promoting policies that conflict with his "America First" agenda.

The tech industry, including software engineers, has long relied on H-1B visas to fill specialized roles, arguing that they are essential for addressing labor shortages.

Critics, however, claim the program undermines opportunities for U.S. workers, with some conservative voices calling for its complete abolition.