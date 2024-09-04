FACT CHECK: Did Controversial Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Feature on Front Covers of Vogue Algeria?

In August, three photos started circulating online claiming to show Olympic boxing gold medalist Imane Khelif dressed in traditional Algerian attire on three separate covers of Algeria Vogue magazine. Two of the cover images included the caption: "The first Algerian, Arab, and African woman to win an Olympic boxing gold."

In no time, the photos went viral after social media users started sharing the images, apparently believing that the covers were genuine. However, many remained confuse about the authenticity of the photos, while some believe them to be real. However, the images were not real and the claim is false as Vogue did not come up with any such issue.

Viral Photo Khelif, But Not Real

One X user posted: "What an incredible and powerful photo of Imane Khelif," believing it to be real photos of Khelif. However, the claim is false. Vogue does not have a brand in Algeria, and Khelif did not pose for these photos.

The photos seem to have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) software and can be traced back to a digital creator on Instagram. Therefore, the claim and the photos can be labeled "Fake."

A search through the various magazine brands of Vogue's parent company, Condé Nast, confirmed that Vogue Algeria does not exist. The company does publish Vogue Arabia, which is available in several Middle Eastern countries and has both Arabic and English-language websites.

Using Google's reverse-image search tool found no credible media outlet that published these images, nor any evidence that Khelif posed for them. The images were also not found on her verified Instagram account.

How the Images Were Created

Two of the images were credited to "Cheikh Boumsersseb," and all three were posted on an Instagram account with that name. The account's profile identified its owner as a "Visual/Art Director" and referred to Khelif as a "Queen."

While the first two photos bear a resemblance to Khelif, the third one looked noticeably different.

True Media's AI-detection tool provided strong evidence that the images were either AI-generated or manipulated.

Khelif was embroiled in controversy during the 2024 Paris Olympics when anti-trans activists and prominent figures, including author J.K. Rowling, falsely accused her of being transgender or male.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended her participation in the women's boxing event, confirming that she met all the eligibility requirements for competing in Paris. Khelif went on to win the gold medal in the 66 kg category.