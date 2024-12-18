Truck Driver Arrested in Singapore After 40-Year-Old Migrant Worker Dies In Vehicle Crash at Tuas

A truck driver has been arrested by the Singapore Police Force for careless driving without due care and attention, causing death. This comes after one of his passengers died in an accident at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 9 and Tuas Nexus Drive.

A 40-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Mothership reported that the SCDF and the police were alerted to the accident that took place at 9:10 am on Sunday. The police confirmed that the truck, which was ferrying migrant workers, was the sole vehicle involved in the accident. According to reports, the truck appeared to have been carrying a large metal container.

The police added that two other male lorry passengers, aged 26 and 29, were taken conscious to National University Hospital. They added, "A 41-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving without due care and attention causing death." The investigations are ongoing.

A reader had sent photos to Mothership publication that showed two men, visibly bloodied, lying on the pavement next to the road. While another photo showed the injured men being attended by SCDF personnel.

The photos showed blood splattered on the back of the lorry and on a pair of shoes as well. Another photo showed a worker lying at the back of the lorry while a man in a blue shirt was seen surveying the accident scene.