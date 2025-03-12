Trump Invites Zelensky Back to White House after Ukraine President Agrees to 'Total Ceasefire' and Peace Talks with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return to the White House, weeks after their heated exchange in the Oval Office. The offer comes after Zelensky expressed willingness to agree to a total, but temporary ceasefire.

Earlier this evening, following eight hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine announced that it was open to a 30-day ceasefire. This would include halting drone and missile strikes, naval operations in the Black Sea, and ground combat along the 600-mile frontline. Russia is yet to respond to the proposal. In return, the Trump administration vowed to reinstate military aid to Ukraine and resume intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

Trump Wants to Meet Zelensky Again

When reporters asked if Zelensky would be welcomed back to the White House, Trump responded, "Sure, absolutely." He also said that there is a "very big difference" between the current state of U.S.-Ukraine relations and the infamous Oval Office confrontation, during which Zelensky was unceremoniously booted out.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. would formally present the ceasefire proposal to the Kremlin.

"We're going to tell them this is what's on the table. Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it'll be up to them to say yes or no," Mr Rubio said.

"If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here."

President Trump said that he would personally present the deal to Putin, telling reporters, "I will talk to Vladimir Putin - it takes two to tango. I hope he will agree."

He also suggested that he would try to reclaim some of the Ukrainian territory seized by Russia, mentioning that "negotiating land positions" would be part of the discussions.

On Tuesday night, world leaders built pressure on Putin to accept the agreement and bring an end to the conflict.

Marching Toward Peace

Sir Keir Starmer praised the progress, saying that the next move was now up to Putin. "This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine and we now all need to redouble our efforts to get to a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible," he said.

"As both American and Ukrainian delegations have said, the ball is now in the Russian court. Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too."

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested that Trump is prepared to put pressure on Putin, saying that he is willing to make "tough decisions on all sides" to secure a lasting agreement.

He also hinted at potential U.S. involvement in ensuring Ukraine's future security, revealing that discussions had included "what kind of guarantees they are going to have for their long-term security and prosperity."

Britain, France, and other European nations are concerned that without firm security assurances, Putin could exploit any ceasefire to rebuild his military for future offensives. They remain highly doubtful that the Russian leader will honor his commitments.

Earlier this month, Sir Keir warned that unless the West provides Ukraine with strong security guarantees, Putin would "come again."

The Kremlin has yet to make any public concessions. Russia has said that it is willing to halt hostilities, but only if Ukraine abandons its NATO membership ambitions, reduces its military forces, and acknowledges the regions under Moscow's control as part of Russia.

Currently, Russia occupies nearly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory.