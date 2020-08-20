President Donald Trump's campaign is now targeting Joe Biden's son Robert Hunter Biden through an advertisement that reportedly highlights his alleged financial dealings in China.



Right before US elections 2020, the Trump campaign has purchased 96 hours straight of advertising on YouTube, and Club for Growth. His reelection campaign is going to launch a $5 million ad blitz on Thursday to air in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. As per the reports, the new campaign ad will mostly target Joe Biden's family, especially Hunter Biden's conflict of interest involving a business he served on the board of and the Ukrainian government.

The two-minute spot reportedly shows how Hunter Biden used his father's name and power to benefit himself from several business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party. In addition to this, the advertisement will also show Joe Biden saying that he wants to "see China rise." A campaign insider revealed to Politico that the campaign ad will stream on YouTube during the Democratic National Convention.

The 50-year-old Robert Hunter Biden is a founding partner of Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment and advisory firm. He also served on the board of Burma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer. Hunter Biden has always been in the media-circle for multiple right-wing conspiracy theories.

Hunter Biden also spent decades struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Back in 2019, several observers pointed out that he may cost Joe Biden his election. At that point, he stated: "There's an addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it's a never-ending tunnel. You don't get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it."

Donald Trump has been very vocal when it comes to Joe Biden and his family. He has called on China to investigate his presidential challengers and even tweeted in 2019 that young Biden reportedly received a whopping $1.5 billion from China despite having no experience in the relevant field. Back then, Hunter Biden denied the allegations and stated that nothing abnormal happened during their visit to Beijing.

The latest Trump campaign ad describes Joe Biden as someone who is utterly comfortable with China. It also claims that as China slowly cripples the United States of America, the former Vice President to Barack Obama defends it.

This is not the first time in the recent weeks when President Trump took a dig against Hunter Biden. Back on August 18, President Trump had retweeted an audio recording between Hunter Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that US intelligence officials described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Joe Biden.

At that time, the White House did not comment on it but the Biden campaign accused President Trump in a statement of having attacked the sovereignty of the upcoming election by attempting to coerce his Ukrainian counterpart into spreading disproved lies.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama are also targeting President Donald Trump for his response towards the coronavirus pandemic. Their thoughts were also resonated by Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who even called Trump the "wrong president."