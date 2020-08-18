At a key moment in the run-up to the November 3 US presidential election, former First Lady Michelle Obama has slammed President Donald Trump and his presidency. During a keynote speech from the first night of the Democratic national convention, Barack Obama's wife talked about President Trump and his politics of division. The 56-year-old said stated that every four years, all the Americans come together to reaffirm the country's democracy but this time they need to save it.

Several political experts have talked about America's poor response towards the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even Joe Biden and Barack Obama talked about how poorly President Trump handled the situation in their campaign video. Michelle Obama resonated the same thoughts as she argued that President Trump is incapable of leading the country during the moment of crisis.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," Michelle said from an online convention. "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The pre-recorded remarks from Michelle painted Trump as someone who lacks competence, character, or someone who does not have the decency for the highest job in the world.

In addition to Michelle, several others came on-board and showed their disdain towards President Donald Trump and his presidency.

Former presidential nominee Bernie Sanders called on his supporters to rally around Joe Biden as he is the best hope that American currently has against the current administration.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned," Sanders said. "Trump golfs."

Apart from Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders, several anti-Trump Republicans also came together to warn the nation of the dangers of the reelection of Trump.

"America is at a crossroads," former Ohio Governor John Kasich said. "The stakes in this election are greater than any in modern times."

The US Election 2020 in November and going to decide the fate of the nation. Michelle Obama's speech to the nation has surely attracted widespread praise, with many political experts stating that her message is an eloquent and an urgent call to the nation.