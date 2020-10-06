Claudia Conway's comments about COVID positive US President Donald Trump 'not doing well' have gone viral on the social media. Disputing Trump's claim that he is feeling much better, Conway claimed that he was doing badly.

Claudia Conway, daughter of a former aide to the Trump Administration Kellyanne Conway, is known for her strong opinions which she often expresses on social media platforms. She broke the news of her mother testing positive on TikTok. A day later, Claudia confirmed that she tested positive for the fatal virus.

Claudia Says Trump is Being Ridiculous in Saying 'Don't Be Afraid'

Claudia's shocking claims in regard to Trump came moments after the US President tweeted about feeling better after his hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump had revealed on Friday that he and Melania Trump have tested positive for the COVID-19 and were taking all precautions. Hours later, the US President was shifted to the medical center, while Melania stayed back at The White House.

In the comments on TikTok, which have now gone viral on various social media platforms, the 15-year-old wrote, "Guys lmao he's not doing any better. I literally have Covid right now and I can't breathe."

Ridiculing the US President for his 'don't be afraid' remark, Claudia added, "He is receiving the world's best healthcare right now... "don't be afraid".. he is such a joke."

In other comment she called Trump ridiculous. "He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing they can to stabilize him."

Claudia's Comments Go Viral

Claudia's comments on Trump's health sparked a series of controversies on the microblogging site with the 15-year-old being the top trending topic.

"Kellyanne Conway is in constant contact with Trump--she remains one of his most trusted advisors. Her daughter, Claudia Conway, said on Tik Tok that her mother said Trump is doing very badly and they were trying to stabilize him to send him home. Lord," wrote a user.

"It's not certain that Claudia Conway really knows what's going on with Donald Trump's health. But at this point she's a far more reliable source than any of Donald Trump's doctors," wrote another user.

"claudia conway has actual information about how the doctors are pumping trump with drugs to stabilize him and yes I trust her over fucking steve holland of reuters," tweeted another user.