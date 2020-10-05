US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, undertook a drive-by salute to greet his supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed Medical Centre. Trump, who was sitting inside the SUV, along with two members of Secret Service, received a lot of flak for his publicity stunt.

As previously reported, the team of doctors treating Trump revealed that he was administered dexamethasone, a steroid typically used on patients with severe cases of illness. Even as Trump's medical team suggested that he was recovering faster than expected and he could leave the hospital as early as Monday, speculations are rife about his medical condition.

Anguish over Trump's Drive-by Stunt

The US President received a lot of backlash from various quarters on the social media for his drive-by stunt, which an attending physician at Walter Reed termed insane and theatrical.

Slamming the US President, Dr Phillips expressed his anguish in a tweet. "Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential "drive-by" just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," he wrote.

Noted author Stephen King wrote: "Trump risked the lives of the Secret Service personnel who were in the drive-by SUV with him. Lives risked for a publicity stunt. They will need to quarantine for 14 days, doctors say."

"The Walter Reed drive by proves once again that Trump has learned nothing about this virus. His narcissism will never allow him to lead us through this crisis. He will continue to endanger the lives of others until we vote him out," expressed Meidas Touch, a twitter account known for trolling the US President.

Twitterati Blast Trump with Drive-By Memes

Earlier in a video, Trump, while stating that he has really understood COVID, praised the Walter Reed hospital and stated that he also met some veterans. He had announced a surprise visit for his supporters.

"Been thinking about this all day: I've been here. My O2 levels dropped, it was hard to breathe, I had to go on steroids, my lungs were partially collapsed—but I could drive myself to the ER. Walking, talking—and signing blank sheets of paper—prove nothing," wrote a user trolling the US President.

Here are few memes that roasted the US President's drive-by stunt: