Trump Claims Epstein Files Were Created by Obama, Hillary, Biden; Faces MAGA Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump is under fire from his own supporters after attempting to dismiss the controversy surrounding the Epstein Files. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump defended former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has drawn heat for the memo's lack of a client list. He alleged that the files were created by figures connected to the Democratic Party, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, James Comey, and John Brennan.

"Why are we giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the losers and criminals of the Biden Administration?" Trump wrote. He compared the Epstein Files to the infamous Steele Dossier, claiming both were part of a political smear campaign.

Trump also dismissed reporters' questions about the Epstein memo, urging them to focus instead on current events such as the Texas floods. His insistence that the Epstein Files were manufactured by Democrats was met with ridicule online. One user on X wrote, "This is so embarrassingly insulting... We must stop using Bondi, Bongino, or Kash as scapegoats and demand answers from Trump himself."

Critics noted the inconsistency in Trump's stance. While campaigning for the 2024 election, the former president had promised to release the Epstein Files if re-elected. Yet his latest remarks—including calling Epstein "somebody that nobody cares about"—have alienated parts of his base, including high-profile supporters like Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer, Tucker Carlson, and Liz Wheeler.

Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein remain controversial. He has been photographed and filmed with both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the past. Although no direct accusations have been made against him in the Epstein case, calls for full disclosure continue to grow.