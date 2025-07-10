Christina Propst: Houston Doc Fired for Vile Post Claiming Texas Flood Victims Were Trump Supporters Who 'Got What They Voted For' Issues Apology

The pediatrician who faced backlash after saying that the Texas flood victims were Trump supporters who "got what they voted for" has now issued a groveling apology after being cancelled and fired from her job.

Dr. Christina B. Propst said that she is accepting "full responsibility" for her now-viral post, though she partially blamed it to being unaware that "so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy," which claimed the lives of over 100 people, including several children. "I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry," the Houston-based children's doctor wrote in a statement shared by KPRC.

Apologizing for Her Vile Post

"I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry." While maintaining that she made the post before knowing anyone had died, she admitted, "The words were my own, and no matter how they're being interpreted, I truly regret writing them."

"I want to apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss in this difficult time."

Blaming the backlash on her post "being shared with the false impression that I made it after the devastating loss of life was known," she again conceded, "The comment was mine and mine alone."

Propst faced massive backlash over a now-deleted post she made using her old Facebook username, Chris Tina.

"May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts," Probst wrote.

The Facebook post went viral after Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of it.

Propst's employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said that the employee had been suspended, but later confirmed that "the individual is no longer employed" with the practice.

"As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics," the company said.

"We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs," the doctor's office added.

Too Late an Apology

Her profile was also removed from both the Blue Fish Pediatrics website and the Memorial Hermann Health System site, which is affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics. Memorial Hermann also addressed the incident in an official statement. "We are aware of statements made by a physician on social media and strongly condemn these statements.

"This provider is not employed by Memorial Hermann. We have zero tolerance for such rhetoric which does not reflect the mission, vision or values of our system," the healthcare system said.

Propst said in her apology that her political views have never influenced her decisions or conduct as a healthcare professional. She added that she is "tirelessly committed to children's medical care and would never be so callous as to make such a remark about lives cut so terribly short."

She explained that her harsh comments stemmed from "a place of frustration," driven by her belief that stronger systems are needed to better prepare for and respond to disasters like the recent floods.

Officials have confirmed at least 118 deaths so far, with more than 160 people still missing — and the death toll is expected to rise.