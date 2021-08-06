'Trump Card' Shows Affinity with Nazis? Social Media Irked Over Design Resembling Nazi Symbol

Former US President Donald Trump faced heat on social media after he released the four designs for proposed 'Trump Card' for his staunch supporters. While one of the designs carried a typo, the other bore startling resemblance to a Nazi symbol.

The red and gold card carries the text "Official Trump Card" featured prominently along with Trump's signature, the Save America logo and the member's name and ID in gold.

Trump Wants American People to Decide

The Business Insider reported that Trump's PAC sent two emails to the former president's supporters regarding the proposed 'Trump Card'. "The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I'm putting my full trust in you," read the first email.

The second email claimed that the cards will be reserved for 'President Trump's STRONGEST supporters."

"We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs," the email continued. "Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, 'These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide - they ALWAYS know best!'"

Further, the link provided in the mail led to a fundraising page. The emails did not outline exactly what entitled one to carry a "Trump Card." Clicking on the link to vote for a design led to a fundraising page for Trump's campaign.

Designing of the Cards Irks Many

One of the designs on the card carried a gold eagle with its wings spread and its head turned to the side. Many netizens compared the eagle with the Nazi War Eagle, a symbol used under Adolf Hitler's Third Reich in Germany.

"Notice the Trump Card eagle's head is facing opposite of what is symbolized on our great seal? A seal where the eagles head faces olive branches and not the direction of war and the Nazi symbology," tweeted a user.

"Its very possible but that olive branch is really such an important aspect of the symbol that for the trump card to drop it makes me suspect the nazi connection there. That's the thing with Dog whistles: they're subtle, most will miss it but the intended crowd will see it," wrote another.

The second design carried a typo with official spelled as 'Offical'. "You can now own a trump card. You get to vote on the design so you can be in the Pokemon club. But of course, there's a typo, which is on brand for "lazy, no attention to detail, tacky," read a tweet.

"Re: the tRump card typo -- when you say "OFFICAL" out loud, it could sound like "OF FECAL" read another.

The third design appears to feature part of the presidential seal as a watermark, despite a federal law that prohibits the seal from being used for such purposes.