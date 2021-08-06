Who Threatened Charles Zolot? Queens Lawyer's Killer Caught on Surveillance Camera?

Charles Zolot, a divorce lawyer, was found dead in his office in Queens, New York, early morning on Thursday. The 65-year-old lawyer, who was beaten to death, was allegedly threatened by a client the previous night.

The police have recovered the surveillance video from the deceased's office which is likely to show the suspect who killed the lawyer.

Zolot's Body Had Puncture Wounds on the Chest

Zolot's body bore puncture wounds to his chest and trauma to his face. The body, engulfed in a pool of blood, was found by a maintenance worker around 5:50 am in the second-floor office at 37-06 82nd St. in Jackson Heights.

The Daily Mail reported that the police have claimed to have retrieved surveillance footage from the office which may show a potential suspect. However, the video has not been released and a suspect has not been named, the outlet added.

As per his website, Zolot specialized in divorce and child custody cases. The lawyer, who graduated from Syracuse University college of Law in 1981, claimed to have experience with guardianship, pre and post nuptial agreements, alimony cases, child custody and child support cases, the settlement of estates, adoption law, the negotiation of visitation rights and bankruptcy.

Who Threatened Zolot?

Speaking to FNTV, fellow lawyers in the building revealed that a client, who had returned last night, had earlier threatened the lawyer. Speaking to the outlet, Mark Drucker, a lawyer who owns a firm in the same building, said: "Sounds like a disgruntled client. They think that someone came in last night and I think one of the secretaries was afraid of this guy. From what I hear, he came in with his brother I think. Charlie took him up to the office and never came down. I think the secretaries are really upset by it. We have cameras on the floors and we were asked for that, so I think that they have pictures of what's going on.

Speaking to New York Post Zolot's friend Horacio Navas, expressed shock on his death. "The maintenance guy told me he came in this morning and saw a pool of blood and followed it and that's when he found his body beaten to death," he said adding "I don't know why anyone would want to do this to him. The neighborhood is changing. This would never happen here [before]."