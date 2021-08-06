Graphic Video Shows Brooklyn Woman Being Shot in the Head in Crowded Street; Shooter Flees in SUV

The cold-blooded murder of a 42-year-old woman was caught on camera in a crowded New York street. The victim, Delia Johnson, was shot dead by another woman on a street in Franklin Ave. at Prospect Place in Crown Heights. The shooting incident was caught on a graphic video.

Johnson was among the 10 people who were shot in seven separate incidents across the city late Wednesday into early Thursday, police revealed.

Shooter Fires Multiple Shots in the Air

In a the graphic video obtained by the New York Post, Johnson is seen standing in the street and having a conversation with some people sitting on stairs of near a building on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place.

The shooter, dressed in black leggings and top carrying a white handbag, walks up to Johnson and shoots her in the head. As Johnson drops to the ground, the shooter fires multiple shots in the air, before fleeing off in a white colored SUV parked on the road. The car had its hazard lights flashing while parked on the road.

According to the outlet, Johnson was found unconscious and unresponsive when the cops arrived at the location. She was taken to Interfaith Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Sources told the outlet that following the shooting which took place at 9.40 pm, investigators found five 9mm shell casings on scene.

Shooter Followed Victim from a Funeral

Speaking to the Daily News, Johnson's sibling Mathis Johnson said that she was a businesswoman who recently bought a car for her 17-year-old daughter. "She was a beautiful person. She didn't necessarily have the world to give, but she would give it. She was an amazing woman. Everybody says positive things when people pass, but everything I said about her was 100 percent true," said Mathis Johnson.

The victim's sister, Cordelia Berry, suspected that the unidentified shooter was jealous of her sister's success. "She was Miss Electric. She was the life of the party. She was a rainbow, Berry said. "She had her own business. She was an entrepreneur â€“ fashion was her passion. When you succeed in life that way, people are jealous."

Mathis said the victim had returned after attending a funeral which took place at the Sealy Culyer Funeral Home on Pacific St. Stating that he didn't know the shooter, Mathis claimed that she had also attended the funeral.