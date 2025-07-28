Trump Calls for Prosecution of Kamala Harris, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Several Others Over 2024 Election Campaign Payouts

President Donald Trump demanded that former Vice President Kamala Harris be prosecuted, along with a few celebrities like Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton, over payments they allegedly received during the 2024 election.

Trump alleged that Harris' campaign paid the celebrities millions of dollars for their appearances, claiming the payments were unlawful contributions meant to promote her unsuccessful presidential run. "I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election," Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday, adding, "These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO."

Trump Attacks Harris

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out." During the 2024 election cycle, Harris' campaign faced backlash over several high-profile payments, including $165,000 to Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, for a rally held in Houston on October 26.

Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions received $1 million for coordinating a livestream event in Michigan, while Harris' campaign also paid $500,000 to Al Sharpton's organization, the National Action Network.

In his Truth Social post, Trump mentioned different figures, though the source of those numbers was unclear.

All three celebrities have previously shown support for Democratic candidates.

"Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others."

"They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

No Stopping Trump

Trump has made similar accusations earlier too. Back in December, he claimed that Harris' campaign paid the three celebrities for their endorsements, though he gave slightly different amounts.

At that time, he alleged that Democrats paid "$11 million, $2 million, and $500,000" to secure the support of Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al.

"Beyoncé didn't sing, Oprah didn't do much of anything (she called it 'expenses'), and Al is just a third rate Con Man," he claimed at the time.

Many of the musicians and artists who supported Harris chose not to perform at her campaign events last year, instead offering their backing in more conventional ways.

In May, Trump brought up the allegations again, openly questioning how much the Harris campaign had paid Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Winfrey, and Beyoncé.

Harris' campaign had previously responded to questions on the payment to Beyoncé's company, saying that the funds were not in exchange for an endorsement.

Beyoncé's mother has publicly refuted claims that her daughter received up to $11 million for appearing at a Harris campaign rally. Winfrey has also said that she "was not paid a dime" for her involvement in the Harris event, explaining that the campaign only covered production-related expenses.

According to Open Secrets, Harris' campaign raised a hefty amount of political funding, collecting $1.15 billion directly and an additional $843 million from outside groups.

In comparison, Trump's campaign brought in $464 million, with an additional $989 million coming from outside sources, according to Open Secrets. Trump shared his Truth Social post while on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.