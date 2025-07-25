Hulk Hogan: WWE Legend and His Wife Sky Daily Were Baptized Just 18 Months Before His Sudden Death after Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Hulk Hogan was baptized just a year and a half before his sudden death, footage from social media shows. "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!" the WWE legend wrote in an X post in December 2023.

Video from the baptism ceremony showed Hogan being fully immersed in a baptismal pool and emerging with a smile on his face, still wearing his signature bandana. His wife, Sky Daily, was baptized with him, and afterward, the group joined together in prayer. Hogan died on Wednesday aged 71, with reports suggesting he suffered cardiac arrest at his home.

End of a Happy Life

The 2023 baptism took place just a few months after Hogan and Sky Daily got married in September of that year, according to PEOPLE. Hogan often spoke about his faith, sharing on social media that he embraced religion during his teenage years.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game," he wrote in a 2023 X post.

"But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" he added.

The WWE legend's sudden death comes just weeks after his wife, Sky, dismissed rumors that Hogan was in a coma or near death—insisting at the time that his heart was "strong" after a routine neck surgery.

Hogan is survived by his third wife, Sky, whom he married in 2023, as well as his two children, Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, from his first marriage to Linda Claridge. He also leaves behind two grandchildren.

Last month, Hogan's representative released a statement saying, "He's had problems with his back for years but there's no emergency."

Hogan had previously spoken about the toll his body had taken, revealing he'd undergone "25 surgeries in the past ten years."

During an appearance on Jake Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast last year, he explained, "Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything."

Fans grew increasingly concerned about his health after he appeared as a guest on Fox & Friends in early May, sporting a noticeably different appearance.

Known for his signature deep tan, Hogan's skin looked especially aged on air, and his typically white beard had been dyed black—while his goatee and hair remained white—creating an unusual and strange contrast.

One viewer wrote online: "Tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off."

"Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?" wrote another.

"Hulk Hogan giving off Wooly Willy vibes this am on Fox & Friends," yet another wrote

A Legend Is Gone

In the 1980s, Hogan played a crucial role in transforming WWE from a local wrestling promotion based in New York into a global entertainment powerhouse. He became one of the most beloved and successful "babyfaces" (heroes) in wrestling history and was a key figure in the success of WrestleMania, headlining eight of the first nine events.

In recent years, Hogan also stepped into the political spotlight by publicly supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which ultimately proved victorious.

In January, Hogan tore off his sleeves live on Fox News, fully embracing 'Trumpamania' during the inaugural ball.

Tributes poured in from across the sports world for the wrestling legend who rose beyond the ring to become a major pop culture figure of the 1980s.

Donald Trump Jr paid tribute to Hogan, writing to X, "R.I.P to a legend" and added a selfie of himself with the wrestling star.

Wrestling icon Ric Flair wrote, "I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me.

"He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn't Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

Former MLB pitcher John Rocker wrote, "A patriot, and a true American. RIP Hulk Hogan."