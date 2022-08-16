Former U.S. President Donald Trump was branded as flight risk by the social media users after he complained about FBI agents "stealing" his three passports during the raids conducted last week. Trump had dubbed the raid as an "assault on a political opponent."

Earlier, while terming the raid as a sign of 'dark times' for the nation, Trump had issued a statement calling it a politically motivated attack. The raid was conducted amid reports of the Justice Department intensifying the criminal investigation against the former President for his conduct during his tenure at the White House.

Among the Three Passports, One Was Expired, Trump Claimed

Forbes reported that according to the list of documents, released by the Justice Department following the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property last week, the agents recovered 20 boxes of materials, including "various" classified materials; miscellaneous secret, top secret and confidential documents; photos; a handwritten note; the executive grant of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone and "info re: President of France."

It was also reported that investigators were also looking for the classified documents relating to nuclear material stashed away at Trump's property following the end of his presidency.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Wow. In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country. Third world."

Social Media Reacts to Trump's Claim

The outcry made by the former U.S. President about FBI "stealing" his passports led to an array of reaction on the social media, with many calling him a flight risk.

"No, the FBI confiscated his passport from his safe because trump is a flight risk.. Trumps not gonna admit to this so he says they were in one of the boxes and he wants them back," tweeted a user.

"Donald Trump shouldn't have access to any passport Donald Trump is a "flight risk" and "a danger to the public" And he should be held in "pretrial detention" After his indictment until the day of his trial Like any other Americans citizens "similarly situated" read another tweet.

"@FBI needs to revoke Trump's passport. He is definitely a flight risk. He's talking out it, which means he's thinking about it. He can't be allowed to escape accountability for his crimes," expressed another user.