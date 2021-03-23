Trump Believes Kamala Harris Will Soon Replace Biden; Says President is in Mental Decline

Former U.S President Donald Trump said he isn't surprised at Joe Biden slipping down the stairs of Air Force One thrice and expected something like that would happen due to his mental and physical inability.

Speaking to the online conservative channel NewsMax, Trump said, "I expected it, actually," and lashed out against the mainstream media for wall-to-wall coverage when he walked down a slippery ramp.

"When I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing — great planning — I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I want to do is take a tumble like Biden did,'' said Trump.

Trump also stressed that Biden's slip while ascending the stairs was terrible to watch as he tripped not once but thrice despite having a railing to hold on to. ''Now that tumble was terrible and it wasn't really one, it was three," the former president said.

Kamala Harris Will Soon Replace Biden as President

Speaking to NewsMax host Greg Kelly, the former President also said he feels Biden may be experiencing a mental decline and might get too confused to even read the papers he signs that contains presidential dictates.

He stated the President would be easy to manipulate and that should be something Americans need to worry about.

Trump also compared Biden to Bernie Sander's on steroids and called what's happening at the White House ''crazy'' stating Biden doesn't even understand what he's signing.

"There's something going on, it's crazy. What's happening is crazy and you wonder whether or not all of the things that he's signing, whether or not he understands what he's signing, because this is worse than Bernie Sanders at its worst point. We never thought this could happen. Bernie Sanders on steroids wouldn't be signing what this guy is signing," Trump said.

During the presidential campaign, Trump had frequently referred to Biden, 78, as "gone" mentally and taunted Democrats at every rally saying they would invoke the 25th amendment and replace him with Harris and that is their plan all along.

Trump also told Kelly that he believes all of this would come true as Biden himself acknowledged in a gaffe last week in which he addressed the Vice President as "President Harris."