US President Donald Trump's personal account and pro-Trump accounts have been banned by popular social media platforms including Twitter. The micro-blogging site has already banned Donald Trump's personal account @realDonaldTrump permanently.

Trump, who had continued to make unsubstantiated claims on Twitter about election fraud despite warning from the social media platform, took to the official White House account @POTUS account to make an announcement about possibility of launching own social media platform.

"I long predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!" read Trump's tweet that was taken down by Twitter.

He termed Twitter a tool that promoted a "radical left agenda." His tweet ended with the message "STAY TUNED." In reaction to this, Twitter locked down the account within minutes of Trump posting the message.

Trump Holds Discussion With Technology Advisors

It can be noted that over the past six months, Trump has held a number of discussions with technology-based companies. The process began after Twitter started flagging trump's Tweets on the groups of misinformation. In November, it was also reported that Trump was discussing with advisors to start a range of media ventures including social media platforms to help him in the 2024 elections.

A republican speaking to the Daily Mail had said: "I think every option is on the table, for a social media to a media company to him announcing he's running for president the day he leaves." The announcement comes after not only Twitter but other social media platforms including Facebook and even Twitch blocked Trump and Trump-related accounts, after they posted unsubstantiated claims post riots at the Capitol.

Parler Pulled Out, MySpace Blocks Trump

Parler was one such app that was used mostly by the Trump supporters after their tweets were flagged by the micro-blogging site. Parler describes itself as a free speech platform. It also proclaims that it will allow publishing of the matter without checking the facts. It is also a platform where posts that have been removed or flagged as misinformation on other social media networks such as Twitter can be posted. But currently, Google Play has removed Parler from its Play Store. Meanwhile, Apple Inc has given Parler 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan.

Following the messages by pro-Trump groups on Facebook, the social media platform's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company was locking Trump's accounts indefinitely. "The risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period [at least till the Inauguration Day] are simply too great," Zuckerberg said.

Before the permanent ban, Twitter had taken down a video in which Trump was seen praising the rioters with repeated false claims of presidential election being rigged. YouTube too followed the suit and removed Trump's video stating that it would give strikes to channels that posted videos promoting false claims.

In addition, chatroom server of TheDonald.win, a pro-Trump forum, was shut down by its operator Discord. Discord issued a statement: "We have a zero-tolerance policy against hate and violence of any kind on the platform, or the use of Discord to support or organize around violent extremism." Trump has been banned by social media network MySpace too.

The Vanity Fair had reported in 2016 that Trump was holding discussions to start his own social media platform. However, what followed is history. Trump won the election and perhaps did not see it necessary to launch new social media platform as he had captured power. But now, with power gone, and he and his followers facing broad social media ban, Trump is likely to launch his own social media platform.

Now, all eyes are on @POTUS Twitter account which will slip away from the hands of Trump after the Inauguration Day on January 20. One will have to wait and watch to see if that was just a false alarm made by Trump or he has the plan for alternative social media platform ready.