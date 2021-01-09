US President Donald Trump tried to push his agenda through the official account, @POTUS, after he was banned on Twitter. However, this did not work as his tweets were deleted immediately. The recent spate of events started a new theory about Trump trying to use the twitter account of his wife, Melania Trump, following the Twitter ban.

A series of memes floated on Twitter showing Trump asking people if he could use their Twitter account and trying to hack into Melania's account. Twitter permanently banned Trump from using his account @realDonaldTrump, on Friday evening.

Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Through his Tweets

Twitter initially imposed a 12-hour ban on Trump's twitter account on Wednesday after he violated the company's policy against glorification of violence through his two tweets.

In the first controversial tweet, Trump spoke about his supporters. "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

In the second one, he revealed about his plans about skipping Joe Biden's inauguration. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump had tweeted.

In a statement, Twitter said that it was permanently suspending Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," the company added.

Trump Says Twitter Coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left

After the permanent suspension at around 8:30 pm ET, Trump published four tweets using the @POTUS account. "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me," he tweeted. The four-tweet threat was also shared by Trump campaign's account @TeamTrump.

The tweets disappeared almost instantly from @POTUS account, reported CNN. Twitter told the outlet that it will enforce its policy against ban evasions to ensure that Trump does not circumvent his personal account's suspension.

"If it is clear that another account is being used for the purposes of evading a ban, it is also subject to suspension," Twitter said in a statement. "For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts but will take action to limit their use. However, these accounts will be transitioned over to the new administration in due course and will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary to alleviate real-world harm."

Twitterati Mock Trump For Getting Permanently Suspended

In a series of new memes Twitter users not only mocked Trump but also suspected that the US President will now use Melania's account to continue with his rant.

"Next....watch @FLOTUS and @MELANIATRUMP twitter accounts lol. He will sneak in there too," tweeted a user.

"I bet my whole $600 stimulus check that Trump will take over Melania's Twitter account. Did she start tweeting in all Caps yet?" wrote another.

"Trump tried to sign on to Twitter through Melania's account. The password was "Justin Trudeau is my lover" read another tweet.

Here is a look at few memes roasting Trump.