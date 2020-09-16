Moments after Donald Trump tried to peddle a false claim about his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden by retweeting a post with the hashtag #PedoBiden, a video of the president trying to kiss a child on the lips is being widely circulated on social media.

The video, which was taken during Trump's rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, three weeks before the 2016 Presidential Election, has only recently gone viral on the internet. The clip shows Trump holding a black child in his arms and kissing her on the cheek before giving the crowd a thumbs up.

Trump then goes in for a second kiss, this time, for the child's lips as the kid turns away, seemingly uncomfortable with the president's advances before he kisses her on the cheek and puts her down.

The video has since amassed thousands of views on social media with users accusing Trump of being a "pedo" and a "pervert" for forcefully trying to kiss the girl on her mouth.

"Absolutely vile. Trump trying to kiss a kid on the lips. The child is intelligent to move her face away. Disgusting old pervert, wrote one user, while another commented, "Trump really tried to kiss that lil girl on the lips. A pedo has been running America."

Meanwhile, other users drew attention to sexually suggestive statements made by Trump about his daughter Ivanka in the past. In a past interview, which was not published, Trump had claimed he was "sexually attracted" to his daughter when she was just 13 years old. He has even referred to Ivanka as a piece of "a*s" and called her "voluptuous."

Another sleaze claim directed towards the President was when he asked two teenage girls their age and when he learned they were 14 years old, he told them, "in a couple of years I'll be dating you." The president was quoted as saying this in a 1992 news article published by the Chicago Tribune.

#PedoTrump Trends on Twitter

The video comes a day after the left-wing political action committee Meidas Touch put out a new attack ad against President Donald Trump, spurring the hashtag #PedoTrump to trend on Twitter.

The video is a compilation of some of the statement's Trump has made in the past, as mentioned above, as well as brief snippets of Trump's relationship with convicted pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell and close acquaintance Prince Andrew — all of whom have been accused of being involved in an underage sex trafficking ring.

A clip of a news report in the ad said: "Donald Trump in 2002 said of Epstein, "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side.'"

The video also cites documentation of a lawsuit alleging Trump and Epstein raped a 13-year-old girl in 1994. The video concludes with Trump and Ivanka laughing at a radio host's suggestion that the president was familiar with sexual predators. A woman's voice from the backdrop yelled, "You are one!" to which Ivanka laughed aloud and Trump gave an amused grin, nodding and saying, "It's true. That's true."